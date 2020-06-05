Merkel rescues towns drowning in debt: 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
This week we are looking at: - German government injects billions of euros into indebted local administrations - Hundreds of people party at lake in Berlin, defying COVID-19 measures - Berlin, Brussels agree to Lufthansa bailout package, slashing its take-off and landing rights - Germany opens coal-fired power plant despite pledge to exit coal by 2038 - Deutsche Oper orchestra performs for nursing home residents Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.​​
June 5, 2020
