German prisoner is a new suspect in girl's disappearance
World
German prosecutors investigating a new lead in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, say they believe the girl is dead. The British toddler went missing 13 years ago while on holiday with her family in Portugal. The case has captivated Europe ever since. And now in a major breakthrough, a German man in prison for sex offences is being investigated as a suspect in Madeleine’s murder. Sarah Morice reports. #MadeleineMcCann #madeleinemccanngermanman #madeleinemccannnews
June 4, 2020
