Putin announces state of emergency after major oil spill | Money Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a state of emergency in the Arctic city of Norilsk after a huge fuel leak in a nearby river. A fuel tank at a Norilsk Nickel power station lost pressure and spilled 20,000 tonnes of oil and lubricant on May 29, causing a fire and leaking into the river Ambarnaya. Authorities were only made aware of the spill days later. Putin said the state of emergency will be needed to clean up the $80 million in damage in the area. The state fishing agency says the river will need decades to recover. #RussiaOilSpill #VladimirPutin #NorilskNickelPowerStation