Washington bans passenger flights by Chinese carriers to US | Money Talks

The US government is suspending passenger flights of Chinese airlines to its airports, saying it's retaliating against Beijing's decision to bar flights of American carriers. The world's largest economies have been feuding over trade and the coronavirus pandemic. Now as Beijing implements stricter national security laws in Hong Kong, tensions with Washington are taking off once again. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, we were joined by Anna Ashton in Washington DC. She's Business Advisory Services director at the US-China Business Council. #USChinaRelations #ChineseCarriers #USFlightBan