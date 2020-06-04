BizTech Share

Workplaces prepare for employees' return as lockdowns ease | Money Talks

As economies around the globe emerge from months of lockdowns and working from home, the office as we know it looks set to change forever. As Barclays CEO Jes Staley put it - "the notion of putting 7,000 people in a building might be a thing of the past". Recent trends such as hot desking and open plan spaces could be replaced by desk dividers and cubicles. Matt Gooderick has more on how some UK companies are gearing up for a workforce in a post-COVID-19 world. #WorkplaceSafety #Covid19 #OpenPlanOffice