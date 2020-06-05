POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkish Flights Resume | Ilisu Dam Now Operational
26:00
World
Turkish Flights Resume | Ilisu Dam Now Operational
Turkish Airlines is once again taking to the skies. But, how is the national carrier planning to keep travelers safe this tourism season? Plus, the $2 billion Ilisu dam promises cheap, renewable energy, irrigation and flooding controls. But Iraq and Syria demand that no projects in Turkey should affect the natural flow of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, concerns Ankara firmly dismisses. Could this dam reignite tensions between countries? Guests: Kadri Samsunlu CEO of the IGA Istanbul Airport Mehmet Ogutcu Former Turkish Diplomat Mehmet Celik Managing Editor at Daily Sabah
June 5, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?