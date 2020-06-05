POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US economy rebounds from record job losses in April | Money Talks
US economy rebounds from record job losses in April | Money Talks
The unemployment rate in the United States unexpectedly fell to 13.3% in May, defying expectations of a surge to nearly 20%. The US Labor Department's latest nonfarm payrolls report shows the US economy added 2.5 million jobs last month, after it lost a record 20.5-million positions which in April. All 50 US states have now relaxed at least some of their lockdown restrictions, which has seen businesses reopen and workers return to their jobs. For more on this story, we spoke to Larry Ivory in Preoria, Illinois. He's the Chairman of the National Black Chamber of Commerce and says the government has to remove hurdles that discriminate against businesses owned and operated by African Americans. #USjobs #UnmeploymentRate #NonfarmPayrolls
June 5, 2020
