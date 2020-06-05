POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Vertical farming methods take root in Turkey | Money Talks
The global population is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050, placing pressure on traditional agriculture to maximize the planet's resources. In times of crisis like the coronavirus pandemic, food supply chains are stretched even further. Vertical farming offers a sustainable and efficient solution. Sibel Karkus went to Antalya, Turkey, to visit Europe's largest indoor growing facility. For more on this and World Environment Day, we were joined by Ingo Pitterle in New York. He's Senior Economic Affairs Officer at the UN's Department of Economic and Social Affairs. #VerticalFarming #EnvironmentDay #ClimateRecovery
June 5, 2020
