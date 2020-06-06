POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thousands rally for second week of anti-racism protests across the US
02:43
World
Thousands rally for second week of anti-racism protests across the US
US President Donald Trump says no other president has done more for black Americans than he has, citing Friday's drop in unemployment numbers across the country. The news comes after months of depression-era joblessness amid the coronavirus lockdown. Now, as protests mount over the death of George Floyd, the systemic strains on the black community are coming to light. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #PoliceBrutality #GeorgeFloydProtests #DonaldTrump
June 6, 2020
