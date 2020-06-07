POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thousands gather in London to protest systemic racism
02:31
World
Thousands gather in London to protest systemic racism
In London, thousands of demonstrators packed the city centre for a Black Lives Matter protest. Those at the gathering, one of several across the UK, ignored the government's plea for people to stay apart and respect social distancing rules. It also took place relatively peacefully, despite the Metropolitan Police commissioner saying it was unlawful under the coronavirus lockdown regulations. Iolo ap Dafydd reports from London. #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloydProtests #London
June 7, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?