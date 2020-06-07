World Share

Memorial service held in George Floyd's home town

George Floyd: a man whose brutal killing sent shockwaves around the world. His death sparked calls for change, and outrage against police brutality and racism. But to his family - he'll be remembered as a man who always found the silver lining. They're mourning his death, but also celebrating his life, and the undeniable mark he's left on the world. Liz Maddock reports. #GeorgeFloydMemorial #BlackLivesMatter #AntiRacism