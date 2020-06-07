POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Memorial service held in George Floyd's home town
02:00
World
Memorial service held in George Floyd's home town
George Floyd: a man whose brutal killing sent shockwaves around the world. His death sparked calls for change, and outrage against police brutality and racism. But to his family - he'll be remembered as a man who always found the silver lining. They're mourning his death, but also celebrating his life, and the undeniable mark he's left on the world. Liz Maddock reports. #GeorgeFloydMemorial #BlackLivesMatter #AntiRacism
June 7, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?