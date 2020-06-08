POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
GOODBYE GROWTH? How to measure economic success
26:00
World
GOODBYE GROWTH? How to measure economic success
For generations there's been high praise for any country with a high GDP - the measure of growth that is said to show how rich a nation is. But that may be changing. Stewart Wallis The Wellbeing Economy Alliance Vicky Pryce Centre for Economics and Business Research Gylfi Magnusson Former Economy Minister Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.
June 8, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?