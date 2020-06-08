POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The UN's New Mission in Sudan
The UN's New Mission in Sudan
In Sudan, the UN's official peacekeeping mission to end genocide and crimes against humanity will be over soon. But they're not leaving completely. As of 2021, the agency's new mission will be to help Sudan's government transition to democracy. But, is it the right time to go from peacekeeping to peacebuilding? Guests: Abdellatif A. Rahman High Command Council Member of the Sudan Liberation Movement (AW) Cameron Hudson Former Chief of Staff to the US Special Envoy to Sudan Abobaker Adam Lawyer and Political Commentator
June 8, 2020
