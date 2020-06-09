World Share

Mourners pay repects to George Floyd in Houston

Thousands of #Houston residents #GeorgeFloyd at a public viewing full of pain and reflection. Meanwhile, a Minnesota judge has set a maximum bail of 1 point 25 million dollars for the former police officer accused of killing the unarmed black man George Floyd. #DerekChauvin appeared for his first court appearance exactly two weeks after Floyd's death on a Minneapolis street. Meanwhile, in Texas, mourners paid their respects to Floyd as his body was publicly displayed in Houston. Robert Ray has our top story.