Mourners pay repects to George Floyd in Houston
02:39
World
Thousands of #Houston residents #GeorgeFloyd at a public viewing full of pain and reflection. Meanwhile, a Minnesota judge has set a maximum bail of 1 point 25 million dollars for the former police officer accused of killing the unarmed black man George Floyd. #DerekChauvin appeared for his first court appearance exactly two weeks after Floyd's death on a Minneapolis street. Meanwhile, in Texas, mourners paid their respects to Floyd as his body was publicly displayed in Houston. Robert Ray has our top story.
June 9, 2020
