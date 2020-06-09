World Share

Israeli settlers divided between annexation plan and US Middle East plan

In just three weeks time, the Israeli Prime Minister's plan for annexation of the West Bank is expected to come into force. Benjamin Netanyahu has been emboldened by the US President's Middle East plan which was released in January and which backed many of his plans. Despite that, many Israeli settlers are left divided over the changes - and their potential impact. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports..