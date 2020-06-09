POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US stocks rebound on hopes of quick economic recovery | Money Talks
US stock markets have wiped out this year's losses, surging on hopes of a quick rebound in the economy. A better-than-expected jobs report for May has encouraged many investors. But the World Bank expects the worst contraction in the global economy this year, since World War II. And some analysts say main street won't see the same gains as Wall Street. Mobin Nasir reports. For more analysis we spoke to Joann Weiner in Washington DC. She’s the director, Master of Arts in Applied Economics at George Washington University. #USstocks #WorldBank #WorldBank
June 9, 2020
