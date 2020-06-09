IBM drops facial recognition business amid abuse concerns | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Tech giant IBM is taking a stand in the debate over police brutality and racism in the US. It's dropping facial recognition technology from its business, losing what could have been a major source of revenue for years to come. According to the company's boss, the decision is in line with the company's values, if not in the interest of its bottom line. For more, we spoke to Sebastian Winter, an analyst at Verdantix. That's an independent research and consultancy firm focused on innovative technologies. He joined us from London. #FacialRecognition #IBM #RacialProfiling