Australia’s History Of Slavery

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has denied existence of slavery in the country’s history. The nation was founded on the wealth of slavery, according to historians. It helped finance Australia’s colonization in the 19th century, leading to the theft of indigenous people’s lands who were also killed by settlers and colonial forces. The comments come in the backdrop of Black Lives Matter movement. Australians have taken part in anti-racist rallies across the country. #StolenGenerations #Australia #Slavery