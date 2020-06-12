World Share

Candace Owens vid gets 85m views - we hear from her friend + ex-cop who says she’s totally wrong

The killing of George Floyd by a white police officer last month in the United States has sparked global protests. For George Floyd’s loved ones, it’s a sad and tragic time and you’d think that no one would contradict their account of him as a gentle giant and a devout Christian. But you’d be wrong. A leading Conservative political activist - Candace Owens has called Floyd a “horrible human being” on Facebook. Her video has had more than 85 million views. In the video she argues Floyd was a career criminal who shouldn’t be made into a black hero or a martyr - she also says the notion of widespread racist police brutality is a myth. This is a woman with important connections and political aspirations who claims to be trying to lead black people to a better future… but is she? #GeorgeFloyd #Floyd #Nexus