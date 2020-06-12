POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Libya’s GNA Makes Major Military Gains
16:07
World
Libya’s GNA Makes Major Military Gains
More than a year ago, Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar launched a relentless bombing campaign on Tripoli as he fought to oust the country’s UN-backed government. But his offensive has failed: the Government of National Accord has cleared Tripoli of Haftar's illegal militias. So where does that leave the country, is it ready for peace talks? Anas el Gomati Director of the Sadeq Institute Vehbi Baysan Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University
June 12, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?