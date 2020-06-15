POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A Butcher by Any Other Name: The Hunt for Syria's War Criminals - Focal Point
26:00
World
New shocking revelations are uncovered in this short documentary on war crimes committed by senior Assad regime figures, as we speak with prosecutors and human rights activists who gained access to top secret regime documents and a military defector whose collection of tens of thousands of photographs of victims is helping spearhead an effort to bring the perpetrators to justice. #AssadRegime #SyrianWar #Assad
June 15, 2020
