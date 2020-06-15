BizTech Share

Europe starts reopening borders for summer travel | Money Talks

Several EU nations reopened their borders to fellow Europeans on Monday. The partial lifting of border checks after months of coronavirus restrictions, is crucial to save the bloc's summer tourism season. But as Sibel Karkus reports, getting back to pre-pandemic levels of travel is a long way off. For more on Europe's reopening – we spoke to Hosuk Lee-Makiyama from Stockholm. He's the director of the independent think tank - the European Centre for International Political Economy. #EUtravel #SummerTravel #OpenBorders