BLACK LIVES MATTER: Does inequality start in school?

Work hard in class and success is attainable for anyone, right? Not in America, where you’re almost twice as likely to drop out of high school if you’re black rather than white. Are life chances stacked against young black people from the start? Guests: Marshe Doss Student Activist Jesse Hagopian Ethnic Studies Teacher Brenda King MBE CEO of Education Charity ACDiversity Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.