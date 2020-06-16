BizTech Share

US Federal Reserve expands bond purchases to support economy | Money Talks

US stocks have rallied as the Federal Reserve dug deep into its bag of tricks to provide even more support to the economy. The Trump administration is also reportedly planning a massive infrastructure spending package. It all aims to help the world's largest economy recover from its deepest slump since the Great Depression. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on the latest stimulus measures in the US, we spoke to Jeffrey Tucker, editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. He joined us from Great Barrington in Massachusetts.