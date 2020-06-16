BizTech Share

Underwater nursery used to repopulate Cuba's damaged reefs | Money Talks

The oceans are sending out an SOS about global heating. It's in the form of bleached, dead coral reefs. The climate crisis has killed nearly a fifth of the world's coral. A big loss when you consider that the vast majority of marine life depends on reefs at some point in their lifetimes. But, as Sena Saylan explains, some conservationists are trying to turn the tide in the Gulf of Mexico. #UnderwaterNursery #Cuba #CoralReef