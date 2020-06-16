BizTech Share

India's Tamil Nadu imposes lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise | Money Talks

Rising coronavirus cases are forcing more lockdowns in India. The government of the southern state of Tamil Nadu is reimposing restrictions on people and businesses to stop the spread of COVID-19. But that's threatening to slam the brakes on the country's industries, many of which have already been devastated by slowing sales. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this story, we were joined by Nikita Sud. She's an associate professor of Development Studies specialising in India at the University of Oxford. #India #TamilNadu #Coronavirus