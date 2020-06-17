POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Record spike in COVID-19 cases in six US states | Money Talks
Record spike in COVID-19 cases in six US states | Money Talks
The coronavirus is spreading faster than ever before in at least six US states, straining healthcare services in many communities. Officials are calling on people to practice social distancing and take other precautions but they're ruling out more lockdowns. China and New Zealand are also rushing to curb the spread of COVID-19, before more outbreaks threaten lives and livelihoods. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, we were joined by chief executive of the Health Finance Institute, Andrea Feigl. She was formerly health economist at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health as well as at Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. #COVID19 #REINFECTION #LOCKDOWNMEASURES
June 17, 2020
