POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
America’s Reckoning | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
26:00
World
America’s Reckoning | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
The police shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year old black man shot in the back by a white police officer in Atlanta on June 12, has fueled a new wave of protests over police brutality and racial injustice in the United States. As protestors’ demands for police accountability grow, can the US Congress deliver meaningful reform? And is President #Trump using his first campaign rally in more than three months to stoke racial tensions and shore up his base ahead of the elections? Guests: Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson- US Congresswoman (D-TX) and Member of the Congressional Black Caucus DeRay Mckesson- Black Lives Matter Activist & Organizer Michael Steele- Former Chairman of the Republican National Committee and Former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland Watch Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
June 17, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?