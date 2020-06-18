BizTech Share

London's Camden Market misses tourist trade as stalls reopen | Money Talks

The UK has further relaxed lockdown rules this week, with non-essential shops finally reopening. That includes many traders based at London's world famous Camden Market. The eclectic mix of fashion and food outlets has become a must-see attraction for millions of young tourists every year. Simon McGregor-Wood went along to see how the market has fared in the pandemic and what its future holds. #CamdenMarket #London #LockdownMeasures