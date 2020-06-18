BizTech Share

Bank of England raises bond-buying programme by $125B | Money Talks

The Bank of England has announced more stimulus to help the UK get through its worst economic downturn in three centuries. The central bank will expand its bond-buying programme by another 125-billion dollars, bringing its total to almost 1-trillion dollars. BoE kept its interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.1-percent and says it will slow the pace of its purchase of government bonds. #BankOfEngland #StimulusPackage #BondBuyingProgramme