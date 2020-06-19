World Share

African Americans celebrate freedom and emancipation

On June 19th in 1865, Slavery officially ended in America. In the century and more that has followed the experience of Black Americans has seen the first black president along with systemic racism, mass incarceration and deprivation. Now, with the anti- racism movement at perhaps its strongest point, there is a greater impetus to recognize what June 19th meant then and what it means today - Here's Adama Munu with more.