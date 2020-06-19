World Share

Volunteer in Kenya supplies water to pedestrians

Volunteer in Kenya helps pedestrians wash their hands to combat coronavirus. While Kenyans stay home for fear of catching #Covid19, one man travels all the way to Nairobi to get water for his people. John Njenga is usually a school bus driver but he is out of work because of coronavirus. Instead of spending that time home, he chooses to help pedestrians. Nairobi's water supply is limited and available only to 70% of the city's population, making the fight against the pandemic even harder for citizens. #KenyaCoronavirus #Kenya #Nairobi