Bolsonaro pushes to reopen Brazil despite rise in Covid-19 cases

President Jair Bolsonaro pushes hard to reopen Brazil despite rising coronavirus cases. He has led perhaps the world’s most controversial response to the Covid-19. He has downplayed the virus all along. Coronavirus in Brazil still poses high risks. Brazil coronavirus confirmed cases are nearing 1 million. Social restrictions are still in effect across much of Brazil but businesses are reopening despite rising numbers. Are you interested in following the latest coronavirus updates from Brazil? Check out this playlist with up to date Covid-19 news coming from 🇧🇷 Brazil 👉http://trt.world/BrazilVirus #Brazil #CoronavirusBrazil #CoronavirusInBrazil