WHO warns world is entering 'dangerous phase' of outbreak
02:50
World
The highest global tally of new coronavirus cases was recorded on Sunday, at more than 183,000. According to the World Health Organization, most of them were in North and South America. The United States is far ahead of other countries, with over two million infections, followed by Brazil, which passed one-million reported cases over the weekend. Philip Owira has the details. #covid19 #coronavirus #who
June 22, 2020
