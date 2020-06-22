POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Exiled Saudi activist says he is warned of potential danger
02:39
World
Exiled Saudi activist says he is warned of potential danger
A prominent Saudi dissident and blogger who lives in Canada, says his life is under threat. Omar Abdulaziz, a 29-year-old activist, says he’s been warned by the authorities that they have reason to believe that he could be targeted by the Saudi regime. He was an associate of Jamal Khassogi, the exiled Saudi journalist who was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Francis Collings reports #saudiarabia #omarabdulaziz #jamalkhassogi
June 22, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?