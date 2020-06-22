World Share

Exiled Saudi activist says he is warned of potential danger

A prominent Saudi dissident and blogger who lives in Canada, says his life is under threat. Omar Abdulaziz, a 29-year-old activist, says he’s been warned by the authorities that they have reason to believe that he could be targeted by the Saudi regime. He was an associate of Jamal Khassogi, the exiled Saudi journalist who was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Francis Collings reports #saudiarabia #omarabdulaziz #jamalkhassogi