NET ZERO: Carbon Offsetting
26:00
World
It’s like buying credit in the world’s carbon bank: carbon offsetting is paying towards schemes that reduce greenhouse gases. Is it helpful - or a convenient way of greenwashing our pollution? Anja Kollmuss Emissions Trading Policy Analyst Peter Miller Climate & Clean Energy Program Director Mary Gagen Professor of Geography at Swansea University Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.
June 22, 2020
