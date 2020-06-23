World Share

SAVING SPECIES: How to protect endangered animals

How do you save creatures that are on the verge of extinction? The UN estimates that a quarter of all species could soon be lost, many “within decades.” Today on RT, working to preserve what can never be replaced. Guests: Helena Atkinson Conservation Projects Manager at Pangolin.Africa Neil Aldridge Conservationist and Photographer Tierra Curry Director of ‘Saving Life on Earth’ Campaign Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Pangolin #Extinction #SavingSpecies