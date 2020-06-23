BizTech Share

Wirecard stock plunges 85% over accounting scandal | Money Talks

A multi-billion dollar scandal is threatening the survival of Germany's largest payments company, and raising questions over the effectiveness of the country's financial regulator. Police have launched an investigation after $2.1 billion went missing from the company's accounts. And pressure is mounting on government officials for failing to find the missing cash. We spoke to Daniel Lacalle in London. He’s the Chief Economist at Tressis. #Wirecard #AccountingScandal #MarkusBraun