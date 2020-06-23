POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Antalya boat operators resume tours amid new hygiene rules | Money Talks
02:57
BizTech
Antalya boat operators resume tours amid new hygiene rules | Money Talks
After nearly three months in coronavirus lockdown, Turkey's tourism hotspots have been preparing to welcome visitors again. Boat and sightseeing tours are popular, and yacht owners and tour operators have implemented new hygiene rules to make tourists safer. As Sibel Karkus reports from Antalya, businesses hope this will help them hit the water again. #Antalya #SocialDistancing #Turkey
June 23, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?