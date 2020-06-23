Global investors on edge as the US releases conflicting trade statements | Money Talks

BizTech Share

US officials have global investors on edge with conflicting trade statements pushing stock prices in different directions. President Donald Trump's stepped in to reassure markets that trade talks with China are still under way. He did so after his own economic adviser said negotiations had been called off. While Trump's statement helped calm some nerves on equity markets, his administration's stance on immigration is spooking many companies and workers. Mobin Nasir reports. We spoke to Mickey Levy, He's a Chief economist at the US & ASIA at Berenberg Capital Markets.