POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Riyadh to bar foreign visitors from taking part in Hajj
01:55
World
Riyadh to bar foreign visitors from taking part in Hajj
Saudi Arabia has decided to hold annual Hajj this year - but with a limit of a thousand people and no international visitors. After oil and gas, Saudi Arabia’s biggest source of income comes from religious tourism. Since the coronavirus outbreak, though, far fewer pilgrims have been allowed into the country. As Yasin Eken explains, those reductions have put Saudi Arabia’s plans to reduce its economy’s dependence on oil at risk. #saudiarabia #hajj #
June 23, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?