POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Former NFL player Husain Abdullah thinks Colin Kaepernick should return as executive, not player
06:00
World
Former NFL player Husain Abdullah thinks Colin Kaepernick should return as executive, not player
Similar to Colin Kaepernick, retired free safety Husain Abdullah had an unconventional NFL career. After four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Husain and his brother Hamza walked away from their pro football careers in 2012, to take a spiritual journey to Mecca. Upon returning the following year, Husain Abdullah was named captain in his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He retired in 2016 at the age of 30, after suffering his fifth concussion.
June 24, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?