April 12, 2019
06:21
06:21
More Videos
Disney to launch video streaming service on Nov 12
Disney is joining the increasingly crowded field of streaming services. Apple announced its move into the sector last month, and now Disney has released details for its upcoming platform. Disney+ will be available in the US at the end of the year and will expand internationally. But can the house of Mickey really challenge the dominance of rivals like Netflix and Amazon? #Streaming #Disney #Netflix #Disney+
More Videos