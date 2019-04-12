BizTech Share

IMF, World Bank hold meetings in Washington | Money Talks

The head of the International Monetary Fund has issued a dire warning on the global economy, saying now's not the time for the "self-inflicted" economic wound caused by trade wars. Speaking at the opening of the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, Christine Lagarde said countries should be encouraging trade to combat the slowdown in global economic growth. Our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan has been following the meetings and joined us from Washington. #IMF #GlobalEconomy #TradeWars