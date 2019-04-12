POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Muslim rapper dedicates song to Christchurch victims
A young Muslim rapper from New Zealand has released an emotional song dedicated to the victims of the Christchurch terror attacks, highlighting the names of the 50 Muslim worshippers who were killed. Mo Muse describes "Friday" as a powerful, unforgiving and deeply personal song he hopes will "humanise the tragedy" that hit very close to him and his community, and make sure those who lost their lives are remembered as more than just a number. #NewZealand #MuslimRapper #Christchurch
April 12, 2019
