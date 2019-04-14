World Share

The Trump Presidency: Trump sparks Ilhan Omar controversy on Twitter

Top Democrats in the US have come to the defence of congresswoman Ilhan Omar and her comments about 9/11. They've criticised Donald Trump for using the attack as a political tool to criticise Omar. She is one of the few Muslim members of the US Congress. The president retweeted a video that was edited to look like Omar was being dismissive about the significance of the worst terrorist attack on US soil. #IlhanOmar #Trump #911