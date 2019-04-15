World Share

Sudan Military Takeover: Military council appoints intelligence head

The new head of Sudan's transitional military council has sacked the country's defence minister and its ambassador to Washington. Abdel Fattah Burhan is promising reforms after months of protests that led to the resignations of President Omar al Bashir on Thursday, and his successor, Defense Minister Awad Ibn Auf the day after. But demonstrators have been sitting out in front the defense ministry for the past week. And as Reagan Des Vignes reports, they say they won't budge until all their demands are met. #Sudan, #OmaralBashir, #MilitaryTakeover