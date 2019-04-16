BizTech Share

DIGITAL BANKING: Transaction satisfaction?

Could you trust a bank you cannot see or walk into? Well that's what millions of millennials are doing - by signing up to a new club of European smartphone-based banks. With traditional bricks and mortar banks struggling to compete with this innovative technology - will banking become purely digital? Joining us at the Roundtable from Washington DC is Diego Zuluaga, Policy Analyst at the Centre for Monetary and Financial Services; Editor of the Fintech website, Tanya Andreasyan; Principal Product Manager at the UK digital bank Tandem, Andrei Yusfin and Head of Innovation at HCL Technologies Santosh Kumar. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #DIGITALBANKING #FINTECH #BANKS #APPS