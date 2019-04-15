POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Jokowi vs Prabowo: Indonesia heads into the world's biggest presidential election
More than 190 million Indonesians will head to the polls to vote for their next president. Incumbent Joko Widodo has partnered with influential cleric Ma'ruf Amin. Their political opponents are former special forces general Prabowo Subianto, who is running with Sandiaga Uno, a social media savvy business tycoon. Who will come on top? Natalie Poyhonen reports. #Pemilu2019 #Pilpres2019 #PemilihanUmum
