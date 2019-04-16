POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Protests continue despite Bashir's ousting
03:48
BizTech
Protests continue despite Bashir's ousting
People are continuing to take to the streets of Sudan, days after a popular uprising prompted the army to end President Omar al-Bashir's 30-year rule of the country. Demonstrations began when bread prices spiked in December, as part of emergency austerity measures the government imposed to prevent economic collapse. But even with Bashir gone, Sudan's economic challenges are far from over. Mobin Nasir reports. For more we spoke to Khalil Charles. He joined us from Khartoum. #Sudan #Protest #Economy
April 16, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?